The Two Jakes

This sequel to the classic Chinatown finds private detective Jake Gittes still haunted from the events of the first film. Hired by a man to investigate his wife's infidelities, Jake once again finds himself involved in a complicated plot involving murder, oil, and even some ghosts from his past.
|Harvey Keitel
|Julius "Jake" Berman
|Meg Tilly
|Kitty Berman
|Madeleine Stowe
|Lillian Bodine
|Rubén Blades
|Michael 'Mickey Nice' Weisskopf
|Eli Wallach
|Cotton Weinberger
|Frederic Forrest
|Chuck Newty
View Full Cast >