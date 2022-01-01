1990

The Two Jakes

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 1990

Studio

Paramount

This sequel to the classic Chinatown finds private detective Jake Gittes still haunted from the events of the first film. Hired by a man to investigate his wife's infidelities, Jake once again finds himself involved in a complicated plot involving murder, oil, and even some ghosts from his past.

Cast

Harvey KeitelJulius "Jake" Berman
Meg TillyKitty Berman
Madeleine StoweLillian Bodine
Rubén BladesMichael 'Mickey Nice' Weisskopf
Eli WallachCotton Weinberger
Frederic ForrestChuck Newty

View Full Cast >

Images