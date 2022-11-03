The Two Parachutists

Two penniless Italian buskers want to go to the USA but get on the wrong ship and end up in South America in a concentration camp where they are rescued by American parachutists from. Afterwards they become big shots in the States but their dream comes to an end : they are sent to fight in Vietnam
|Franco Franchi
|Franco Impallomeni
|Ciccio Ingrassia
|Ciccio Impallomeni
|Umberto D'Orsi
|American ambassador
|Piero Morgia
|Jack
|Roberto Camardiel
|Gen. Jose Limar
|Mónica Randall
|Rosita
