Not Available

The Two Parachutists

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ágata Films S.A.

Two penniless Italian buskers want to go to the USA but get on the wrong ship and end up in South America in a concentration camp where they are rescued by American parachutists from. Afterwards they become big shots in the States but their dream comes to an end : they are sent to fight in Vietnam

Cast

Franco FranchiFranco Impallomeni
Ciccio IngrassiaCiccio Impallomeni
Umberto D'OrsiAmerican ambassador
Piero MorgiaJack
Roberto CamardielGen. Jose Limar
Mónica RandallRosita

View Full Cast >

Images