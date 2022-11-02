Not Available

The Tyrant of Castile

  • History
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

it's a fast moving blood and thunder tale well rendered and at least rooted in fact, and has a good feel for the period. It's interesting to have a look at somewhere else in medieval Europe besides England and France for a change. After all, Spain, Portugal, and the Italian states and some other principalities were big players at that time, too.

Cast

Mark DamonPietro I - Re di Castiglia
María Teresa OrsiniMaria Coronel
Carlos EstradaDiego
Andrés MejutoAlbuquerque
Goffredo UngerFredy Ungher
Rada RassimovAnna Coronel

View Full Cast >

Images