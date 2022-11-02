The Tyrant of Castile

it's a fast moving blood and thunder tale well rendered and at least rooted in fact, and has a good feel for the period. It's interesting to have a look at somewhere else in medieval Europe besides England and France for a change. After all, Spain, Portugal, and the Italian states and some other principalities were big players at that time, too.
|Mark Damon
|Pietro I - Re di Castiglia
|María Teresa Orsini
|Maria Coronel
|Carlos Estrada
|Diego
|Andrés Mejuto
|Albuquerque
|Goffredo Unger
|Fredy Ungher
|Rada Rassimov
|Anna Coronel
