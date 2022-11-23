The U Movie

Not Available

We were bored of school. We were bored of the everyday routine. And then, we had an idea. Second year of university ended, and our summer of work began. In late September 2004, we left Canada on a backpacking adventure and headed to the South Pacific. Tom, me and our two video cameras, documented the journey. The movie takes U on our adventure, and with the help of friends met along the way, curiosity and a passion to live, we all venture through time, life, and ourselves. What are your dreams? What will you do? Welcome to U.