Not Available

The Ugly American

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal International Pictures

An intelligent, articulate scholar, Harrison MacWhite, survives a hostile Senate confirmation hearing at the hands of conservatives to become ambassador to Sarkan, a southeast Asian country where civil war threatens a tense peace. Despite his knowledge, once he's there, MacWhite sees only a dichotomy between the U.S. and Communism. He can't accept that anti-American sentiment might be a longing for self-determination and nationalism. So, he breaks from his friend Deong, a local opposition leader, ignores a foreman's advice about slowing the building of a road, and tries to muscle ahead. What price must the country and his friends pay for him to get some sense?

Cast

Eiji OkadaDeong
Pat HingleHomer Atkins
Arthur HillGrainger
Jocelyn BrandoEmma Atkins
Reiko Sato
Judson Pratt

View Full Cast >

Images