The Ultimate Attraction

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The "Body Beautiful" Gym is ongoing some cash flow problems. In order to prevent it from going broke, and losing their jobs, two employees plan to use the "click" device (if you haven't seen any other episode in this series: some sort of remote control that "turns on" the one who is pointed at) to make things a little bit hotter, to promote the place.

Cast

Gabriella HallLinda
David ChielensBen
Robert DonavanWilliam Haywood
Jacqueline LovellSusan
Rick JordanTed Fields
Nina LeichtlingMargo

