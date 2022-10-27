The Ultimate Attraction

The "Body Beautiful" Gym is ongoing some cash flow problems. In order to prevent it from going broke, and losing their jobs, two employees plan to use the "click" device (if you haven't seen any other episode in this series: some sort of remote control that "turns on" the one who is pointed at) to make things a little bit hotter, to promote the place.
|Gabriella Hall
|Linda
|David Chielens
|Ben
|Robert Donavan
|William Haywood
|Jacqueline Lovell
|Susan
|Rick Jordan
|Ted Fields
|Nina Leichtling
|Margo
