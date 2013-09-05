The Ultimate Life

Despite his best intentions, billionaire Jason Stevens can’t find enough time to keep his beloved Alexia a priority. But when he discovers his late grandfather’s journal, he is transported back to Red Stevens’ incredible world. With everything he loves hanging in the balance, Jason Stevens hopes the past will prepare him well for the future.
|Bill Cobbs
|Ted Hamilton
|Ali Hillis
|Alexia
|Lee Meriwether
|Mrs. Hastings
|Drew Waters
|Red Stevens
|Brett Rice
|Bill Stevens
|Jack DePew
|Young Gus Caldwell
