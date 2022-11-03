The Ultimate Ninja

Not Available

A twenty year old feud between Ronald, a benevolant village leader and Roger, an evil tyrant, leaves Ronald dead and Roger running the village with an evil bunch of ruffians. Ronald's three children have been split up and are now young adults. Jimmy, the eldest, has been in training for 20 years to extract revenge upon his father's killer and retain control of the village. Meanwhile, evil Ninja leader Victor has stolen the Black Ninja Warrior from Charles, the new leader of the Red Ninjas. Charles sets out to recapture the Black Ninja Warrior and prevent Victor from stealing the Gold Ninja Warrior. Jimmy heads for the village to get Roger as Charles begins his quest to find and destroy Victor. Jimmy has doubts: will he take back the village, will he be re-united with his brother and sister and will he deal with Roger? But Charles is confident that his good Ninja powers will defeat the evil power.