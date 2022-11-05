The Unchastened Woman

When she goes to tell her husband Hubert that she is expecting a child, Caroline Knollys finds him in the arms of another woman. Caroline leaves him and, not telling him of her pregnancy, runs off to Europe where she has her child and becomes the toast of European society. Then she returns to settle with her husband once and for all.
|Wyndham Standing
|Hubert Knollys
|Dale Fuller
|Hildegarde Sanbury
|John Miljan
|Lawrence Sanbury
|Eileen Percy
|Emily Madden
|Harry Northrup
|Michael Krellin
|Mayme Kelso
|Susan Amble
