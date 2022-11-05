1925

The Unchastened Woman

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 14th, 1925

Studio

Chadwick Pictures Corporation

When she goes to tell her husband Hubert that she is expecting a child, Caroline Knollys finds him in the arms of another woman. Caroline leaves him and, not telling him of her pregnancy, runs off to Europe where she has her child and becomes the toast of European society. Then she returns to settle with her husband once and for all.

Cast

Wyndham StandingHubert Knollys
Dale FullerHildegarde Sanbury
John MiljanLawrence Sanbury
Eileen PercyEmily Madden
Harry NorthrupMichael Krellin
Mayme KelsoSusan Amble

