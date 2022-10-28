The Undercover Man

Frank Warren is a treasury agent assigned to put an end to the activities of a powerful mob crime boss. The "undercover" agent poses as a criminal to seek out information but is frustrated when all he finds are terrified witnesses and corrupt police officers. Although most informants end up dead, Agent Warren gets critical information about the mob from an unlikely source.
|Glenn Ford
|Frank Warren
|Nina Foch
|Judith Warren
|James Whitmore
|George Pappas
|Barry Kelley
|Attorney Edward J. O\'Rourke
|Frank Tweddell
|Inspector Herzog
|Howard St. John
|Joseph S. Horan
