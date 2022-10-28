Not Available

The Undercover Man

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Frank Warren is a treasury agent assigned to put an end to the activities of a powerful mob crime boss. The "undercover" agent poses as a criminal to seek out information but is frustrated when all he finds are terrified witnesses and corrupt police officers. Although most informants end up dead, Agent Warren gets critical information about the mob from an unlikely source.

Cast

Glenn FordFrank Warren
Nina FochJudith Warren
James WhitmoreGeorge Pappas
Barry KelleyAttorney Edward J. O\'Rourke
Frank TweddellInspector Herzog
Howard St. JohnJoseph S. Horan

Images