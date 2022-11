Not Available

'The Unforgettable Danny La Rue' & that he was! Before Rupaul had raced or Lilly Savage had shop lifted, Danny La Rue was it. From very humble beginnings to fisticuffs with Princess Margaret, he did it all & no lip syncing either. Danny sang, danced, acted, entertained but mainly sparkled and to dazzling effect, capturing the hearts of a nation. Adore him all over again as we take a trip down memory lane.