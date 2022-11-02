1929

The Unholy Night

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1929

Studio

Not Available

On a dark foggy London night, someone tries to strangle Lord Montague, but he escapes. Only to discover the four other men who did get killed were old regimental comrades in Gallipoli. When Scotland Yard gets Monty to gather the other nine surviving officers at his home, one of them is murdered, and no one else has entered the house. Now, they must determine who the murderer is.

Cast

Roland YoungLord Montague
Dorothy SebastianLady Efra
Natalie MoorheadLady Vi
Sydney JarvisThe Butler
Polly MoranPolly, Maid
George CooperFrey, Lord Montague's Orderly

