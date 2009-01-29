2009

The Uninvited

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 2009

Studio

MacDonald/Parkes Productions

Anna returns home after spending time in a psychiatric facility following her mother's tragic death and discovers that her mother's former nurse, Rachel, has moved into their house and become engaged to her father, Steven. Soon after she learns this shocking news, Anna is visited by her mother's ghost, who warns her that Rachel has evil intentions.

Cast

Emily BrowningAnna Ivers
Arielle KebbelAlex
David StrathairnSteven
Elizabeth BanksRachael
Maya MassarMom
Kevin McNultySheriff Emery

View Full Cast >

Images