The United States of Leland

A withdrawn young man, Leland Fitzgerald is imprisoned for the murder of a mentally disabled boy, who also happened to be the brother of his girlfriend, Becky. As the community struggles to deal with the killing, Pearl Madison, a teacher at the prison, decides to write about Leland's case. Meanwhile, others affected by the murder, including Becky and her sister, Julie, must contend with their own problems.
|Don Cheadle
|Pearl Madison
|Ryan Gosling
|Leland P. Fitzgerald
|Chris Klein
|Allen Harris
|Kevin Spacey
|Albert T. Fitzgerald
|Jena Malone
|Becky Pollard
|Lena Olin
|Marybeth Fitzgerald
