2003

The United States of Leland

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 2003

Studio

MDP Worldwide

A withdrawn young man, Leland Fitzgerald is imprisoned for the murder of a mentally disabled boy, who also happened to be the brother of his girlfriend, Becky. As the community struggles to deal with the killing, Pearl Madison, a teacher at the prison, decides to write about Leland's case. Meanwhile, others affected by the murder, including Becky and her sister, Julie, must contend with their own problems.

Cast

Don CheadlePearl Madison
Ryan GoslingLeland P. Fitzgerald
Chris KleinAllen Harris
Kevin SpaceyAlbert T. Fitzgerald
Jena MaloneBecky Pollard
Lena OlinMarybeth Fitzgerald

Images