The Universe 3D: Catastrophes That Changed the Planets

The planets of our solar system have experienced epic catastrophes throughout their long history, both raining down from outside and bubbling up from within. We'll voyage back in time to investigate the violent events that profoundly shaped the planets, including earth itself. We'll witness stunning revelations about what transformed Mars into a barren, hostile desert; the disaster that changed Venus from temperate to hellish; the impact that blew Mercury's mantle, turning it into a planetary core; a colossal disturbance that rearranged the orbits of the gas giants; titanic impacts on Jupiter, and how a lost moon may finally explain Saturn's rings. Dynamically illustrated by spectacular NASA footage and cutting-edge CGI, THE UNIVERSE IN 3D tells the singular story of how our world came to be.