1988

The Unnamable

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1988

Studio

K.P. Productions

Back in the 1800's a lady gives birth to a monster. They decide that the baby is too ugly to name, therefore the monster is known as the "Unnamable". The creature brutally slaughters his family, and gets trapped in a vault. Go ahead to 1998, and some college students have heard the story about the unnamable and want to check out the vault.

Cast

Mark Kinsey StephensonRandolph Carter
Alexandra DurrellTanya Heller
Laura AlbertWendy Barnes
Eben HamBruce Weeks
Blane WheatleyJohn Babcock
Mark ParraJoel Manton

