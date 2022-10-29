Back in the 1800's a lady gives birth to a monster. They decide that the baby is too ugly to name, therefore the monster is known as the "Unnamable". The creature brutally slaughters his family, and gets trapped in a vault. Go ahead to 1998, and some college students have heard the story about the unnamable and want to check out the vault.
|Mark Kinsey Stephenson
|Randolph Carter
|Alexandra Durrell
|Tanya Heller
|Laura Albert
|Wendy Barnes
|Eben Ham
|Bruce Weeks
|Blane Wheatley
|John Babcock
|Mark Parra
|Joel Manton
