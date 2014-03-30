2014

The Unwanted

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 2014

Studio

ITN Films

Carmilla comes to a rural town where her mother mysteriously disappeared years earlier. She is aided in her quest by an emotionally troubled local girl, with whom she becomes romantically involved. Their relationship ignites the wrath of the girl's father, who holds the key to the dreadful truth Carmilla is seeking. Inspired by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's famed Gothic novella.

Cast

Hannah FiermanLaura
Christen OrrCarmilla
William KattTroy
Kylie BrownMillarca Karnstein
Lynn TalleyKaren
Elizabeth HunterYoung Laura

