The Unwanted

Carmilla comes to a rural town where her mother mysteriously disappeared years earlier. She is aided in her quest by an emotionally troubled local girl, with whom she becomes romantically involved. Their relationship ignites the wrath of the girl's father, who holds the key to the dreadful truth Carmilla is seeking. Inspired by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's famed Gothic novella.
|Hannah Fierman
|Laura
|Christen Orr
|Carmilla
|William Katt
|Troy
|Kylie Brown
|Millarca Karnstein
|Lynn Talley
|Karen
|Elizabeth Hunter
|Young Laura
