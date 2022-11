1948

Daffy is working as a baby-sitter for the Acme Baby Sitting Agency; while he's sitting on a chicken egg, it hatches. The chick decides Daffy is a stranger and he should have nothing to do with Daffy, but Daffy has to catch the chick. Of course, there are complications, including repeated run-ins with Spike the dog, another chicken whose nest the chick hides in, and a high wire that Daffy can't conquer.