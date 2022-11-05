The Upgrade

Not Available

How far would you go to get into first class on an airplane? That is the excruciating moral dilemma posed by this short film. Constance Levine, a fragile, yet eerily determined woman who will stop at nothing to obtain the ultimate luxury. A woman shows up at the right place at the wrong time and falls prey to Constance's ruthless, scheming ambitions. Like Holly Golightly on bad acid, Constance is charming one moment and seductively deadly the next. But there is one thing she can be sure of in coach... no one can hear you scream.