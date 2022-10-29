The Ups and Downs of a Handyman

A young handyman and his wife move to a small village and set up business. There, the handyman encounters numerous strange characters, including a local constable more inept than a squad car full of Keystone Kops; an elderly magistrate whose primary passion is spanking young women; a schoolmistress with a closetful of kinks; and more predatory housewives than the young man can handle.
|Barry Stokes
|Bob
|Bob Todd
|Squire Bullsworthy
|Sue Lloyd
|The Blonde
|Chic Murray
|P. C. Knowles
|Valerie Leon
|Redhead
