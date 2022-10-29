Not Available

The Ups and Downs of a Handyman

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young handyman and his wife move to a small village and set up business. There, the handyman encounters numerous strange characters, including a local constable more inept than a squad car full of Keystone Kops; an elderly magistrate whose primary passion is spanking young women; a schoolmistress with a closetful of kinks; and more predatory housewives than the young man can handle.

Cast

Barry StokesBob
Bob ToddSquire Bullsworthy
Sue LloydThe Blonde
Chic MurrayP. C. Knowles
Valerie LeonRedhead

View Full Cast >

Images