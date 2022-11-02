1947

The Upturned Glass

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 1947

Studio

Sydney Box Productions

A prominent neurosurgeon relates to his students in medical school a story about an affair he had with a married woman and how, after the affair was over, the woman one day fell out a window and died. The surgeon, suspecting that she was murdered, set out to find her killer--but, instead of turning the suspect over to the police, he planned to take his own revenge on the murderer.

Cast

Rosamund JohnEmma Wright
Morland GrahamClay
Brefni O'RorkeDr. Farrell
Henry OscarCoroner
Jane HyltonMiss Marsh
Pamela MasonKate Howard

