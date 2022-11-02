The Upturned Glass

A prominent neurosurgeon relates to his students in medical school a story about an affair he had with a married woman and how, after the affair was over, the woman one day fell out a window and died. The surgeon, suspecting that she was murdered, set out to find her killer--but, instead of turning the suspect over to the police, he planned to take his own revenge on the murderer.
|Rosamund John
|Emma Wright
|Morland Graham
|Clay
|Brefni O'Rorke
|Dr. Farrell
|Henry Oscar
|Coroner
|Jane Hylton
|Miss Marsh
|Pamela Mason
|Kate Howard
View Full Cast >