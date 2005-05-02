The Urban Demographic

Faced with sinking ratings and declining revenues, Seattle's KSOF Radio, a classical music station, changes its format to better reflect the taste of the city's listeners. But the shift to hip-hop programming doesn't sit well with some members of the community, and nervous advertisers pull their support from the station. Can KHIP's program director (Rico E. Anderson) get the fledgling format off the ground amid the controversy?
|Walter Powell
|Oliver Jackson
|Rico E. Anderson
|Bob Johnson
|Christopher Roosevelt
|Mick Jones
|Jeremy Brandt
|David Jeffries
|Dan Swett
|Scott
|Tiffany Haddish
|Janice Green
