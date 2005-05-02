2005

The Urban Demographic

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2005

Studio

Not Available

Faced with sinking ratings and declining revenues, Seattle's KSOF Radio, a classical music station, changes its format to better reflect the taste of the city's listeners. But the shift to hip-hop programming doesn't sit well with some members of the community, and nervous advertisers pull their support from the station. Can KHIP's program director (Rico E. Anderson) get the fledgling format off the ground amid the controversy?

Cast

Walter PowellOliver Jackson
Rico E. AndersonBob Johnson
Christopher RooseveltMick Jones
Jeremy BrandtDavid Jeffries
Dan SwettScott
Tiffany HaddishJanice Green

