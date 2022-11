Not Available

One day at a holiday home for the disabled in Hammerdal, Jämtland, depicted in clay animation and with authentic sound from the home that the film tells about. Various episodes show everyday events and relationships between the old ones who have lent their voices and characters to the movie figures. The film shows how an ordinary day looks like meals, mail delivery, card games and visits to the Salvation Army. In the end, the real people compare and comment on their characters.