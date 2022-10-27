1916

The Vagabond

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1916

Studio

Lone Star Corporation

After passing the hat and taking the donations intended for German street musicians Charlie heads for the country. Here he finds and rescues a girl from a band of gypsies. The girl falls in love with an artist whose portrait is later seen in a shop by the girl's real mother. The mother and the artist arrive in a chauffeured auto and offer Charlie money for his services, money which he rejects.

Cast

Edna PurvianceGirl Stolen by Gypsies
Eric CampbellGypsy Chieftain
Charlotte MineauThe Girl's Mother
Phyllis Allen(uncredited)
Albert AustinTrombonist (uncredited)
Lloyd BaconArtist (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images