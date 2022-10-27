The Vagabond

After passing the hat and taking the donations intended for German street musicians Charlie heads for the country. Here he finds and rescues a girl from a band of gypsies. The girl falls in love with an artist whose portrait is later seen in a shop by the girl's real mother. The mother and the artist arrive in a chauffeured auto and offer Charlie money for his services, money which he rejects.
|Edna Purviance
|Girl Stolen by Gypsies
|Eric Campbell
|Gypsy Chieftain
|Charlotte Mineau
|The Girl's Mother
|Phyllis Allen
|(uncredited)
|Albert Austin
|Trombonist (uncredited)
|Lloyd Bacon
|Artist (uncredited)
