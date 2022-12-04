The Valley of Hate

Not Available

Allen Walsh, a young northerner, takes charge of a school in the mountains of Tennessee, where he falls in love with Madge Canfield. Being vigorously opposed to the feud which Daddy Canfield keeps up against Pap Hutton, the school master comes to be regarded by the girl's father as an enemy. The young people are forbidden to have anything to do with one another. Nevertheless, they meet in secret. A cousin of Canfield's is murdered by a peddler, and Canfield convinces Madge that Walsh is guilty. She consents to lead her lover to a spot where her father intends to kill him. On the way, however, she learns that Walsh is innocent. Rather than let him know that she has plotted against his life, she persuades him to put on her bonnet and shawl, while she dons his coat and hat, pretending that it is all in fun. She is shot by her father. Walsh induces Ma Hutton, the wife of Canfield's enemy, to nurse the girl back to health. The two families are reconciled and Walsh and Madge are married.