2015

The Vatican Tapes

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 2015

Studio

Lionsgate

In a highly secured vault deep within the walls of Vatican City, the Catholic Church holds thousands of old films and video footage documenting exorcisms/supposed exorcisms and other unexplained religious phenomena they feel the world is not ready to see. This is the first tape - Case 83-G - stolen from these archives and exposed to the public by an anonymous source.

Cast

Olivia Taylor DudleyAngela Holmes
Michael PeñaPère Lozano
Djimon HounsouVicar Imani
Dougray ScottRoger Holmes
Peter AnderssonCardinal Bruun
Kathleen RobertsonDocteur Richards

