1973

The Vault of Horror

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 15th, 1973

Studio

Metromedia Producers Corporation (MPC)

The sequel to Tales from the Crypt. Five strangers trapped in a basement vault converse about their recurring nightmares. Their stories include vampires, bodily dismemberment, east Indian mysticism, an insurance scam, and an artist who kills by painting his victims' deaths.

Cast

Anna MasseyDonna Rogers (segment 1 "Midnight Mess")
Terry-ThomasArthur Critchit (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
Glynis JohnsEleanor Critchit (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
John Forbes-RobertsonWilson (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
Curd JürgensSebastian (segment 3 "This Trick'll Kill You")
Dawn AddamsInez (segment 3 "This Trick'll Kill You")

