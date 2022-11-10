The Vault of Horror

The sequel to Tales from the Crypt. Five strangers trapped in a basement vault converse about their recurring nightmares. Their stories include vampires, bodily dismemberment, east Indian mysticism, an insurance scam, and an artist who kills by painting his victims' deaths.
|Anna Massey
|Donna Rogers (segment 1 "Midnight Mess")
|Terry-Thomas
|Arthur Critchit (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
|Glynis Johns
|Eleanor Critchit (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
|John Forbes-Robertson
|Wilson (segment 2 "The Neat Job")
|Curd Jürgens
|Sebastian (segment 3 "This Trick'll Kill You")
|Dawn Addams
|Inez (segment 3 "This Trick'll Kill You")
View Full Cast >