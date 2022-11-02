Not Available

The Vengeance of Pancho Villa

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lacy Internacional Films

During the Mexican Revolution, Pancho Villa is wounded and left his large treasure in gold back in the city of Colón. He is forced to establish an alliance with General Urbina, leader, and he asks seven of his faithful guerrillas to take back the gold that he has hidden in a farm, near the New Mexico border, and which will allow him to pay for a new army and guns.

Cast

John EricsonDon Diego Alvarado / Diego Owens
Maria PerschyVera Stevens - the widow
Ricardo PalaciosGeneral Pancho Villa
Nuria TorrayMaría
James PhilbrookSheriff of Cerezo

