The Vengeance of Pancho Villa

During the Mexican Revolution, Pancho Villa is wounded and left his large treasure in gold back in the city of Colón. He is forced to establish an alliance with General Urbina, leader, and he asks seven of his faithful guerrillas to take back the gold that he has hidden in a farm, near the New Mexico border, and which will allow him to pay for a new army and guns.
|John Ericson
|Don Diego Alvarado / Diego Owens
|Maria Perschy
|Vera Stevens - the widow
|Ricardo Palacios
|General Pancho Villa
|Nuria Torray
|María
|James Philbrook
|Sheriff of Cerezo
View Full Cast >