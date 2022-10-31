Not Available

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories

    Five of Eric Carle's most popular stories bring the wonders of the world around young children into focus. Gentle, colorful music not only enhances the beautiful jewel-like animation but delights the senses as well. Learn to count when THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR eats his way to a magical transformation. In PAPA, PLEASE GET THE MOON FOR ME, a little girl is fascinated by the changing face of the moon. Learning to speak doesn't come easily for THE VERY QUIET CRICKET. Will he ever learn? When THE MIXED-UP CHAMELEON visits a zoo, the experience teaches him the meaning of being yourself. Imagination is the magic carpet to a rainbow world of music in I SEE A SONG. But can you really see a song?

