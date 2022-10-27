The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015

Not Available

The 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show saw the world’s most beautiful models take to the runway in New York in a blaze of bright colours, racy outfits, elaborate wings and other fabulous props. Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez and GRAMMY-nominated "The Weeknd" perform. Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge, as well as newest Angels Elsa Hosk, Jac Jagaciak, Jasmine Tookes, Kate Grigorieva, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill and Victoria's Secret PINK model Rachel Hilbert, will be a part of the show that merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment into a runway spectacle.