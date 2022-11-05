The Violent Years

A newspaper publisher's daughter suffers from neglect by her parents. She and her friends turn to crime by dressing up like men, holding up gas stations, raping young men at gunpoint, and having makeout parties when her parents are away. Their "fence" gets them to trash the school on request of sinister un-American clients, and they run afoul of the law, apple pie, and God himself.
|Barbara Weeks
|Jane Parkins
|Art Millan
|Carl Parkins
|Theresa Hancock
|Georgia
|Joanne Cangi
|Geraldine
|Gloria Farr
|Phyllis
|Glenn Corbett
|Barney Stetson
