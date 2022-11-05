1955

The Violent Years

  • Drama
  • Thriller

A newspaper publisher's daughter suffers from neglect by her parents. She and her friends turn to crime by dressing up like men, holding up gas stations, raping young men at gunpoint, and having makeout parties when her parents are away. Their "fence" gets them to trash the school on request of sinister un-American clients, and they run afoul of the law, apple pie, and God himself.

Cast

Barbara WeeksJane Parkins
Art MillanCarl Parkins
Theresa HancockGeorgia
Joanne CangiGeraldine
Gloria FarrPhyllis
Glenn CorbettBarney Stetson

