Not Available

The Virgin Queen

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Virgin Queen explores the full sweep of Elizabeth's life: from her days of fear as a potential victim of her sister's terror; through her great love affair with Robert Dudley; into her years of triumph over the Armada; and finally her old age and her last, enigmatic relationship with her young protégé, the Earl of Essex.

    Cast

    		Anne-Marie DuffQueen Elizabeth I
    		Ian HartWilliam Cecil - Lord Burghley
    		Tom HardyRobert Dudley
    		Dexter FletcherSir Thomas Radcliffe - Earl of Sussex
    		Sienna GuilloryLettice Knollys
    		Kevin McKiddDuke of Norfolk

    View Full Cast >

    Images