The Virgin Queen explores the full sweep of Elizabeth's life: from her days of fear as a potential victim of her sister's terror; through her great love affair with Robert Dudley; into her years of triumph over the Armada; and finally her old age and her last, enigmatic relationship with her young protégé, the Earl of Essex.
|Anne-Marie Duff
|Queen Elizabeth I
|Ian Hart
|William Cecil - Lord Burghley
|Tom Hardy
|Robert Dudley
|Dexter Fletcher
|Sir Thomas Radcliffe - Earl of Sussex
|Sienna Guillory
|Lettice Knollys
|Kevin McKidd
|Duke of Norfolk
