In the future, a second great flood covers most of the known world. Country borders collapse and language barrier disappear. All salvageable books and are taken to a deep underground vault facility for protection. Run by priests, the facility was called The Stacks. As Olivia wanders the facility she discovers that she may not be alone and that a dark part of her past may have followed her into the narrow corridors of this inescapable purgatory.