Not Available

The Visitation

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Signal Hill Pictures LLC

In Antioch, the former Father Travis Jordan lost his faith on God three years ago when his beloved wife was murdered and the criminals never found. Suddenly, miracles happen in the little town: the son of the newcomer and veterinary Morgan Elliot survives a car accident without a single scratch; Travis's dog Max revives after being buried; a paraplegic walks; a wounded woman and her father with b

Cast

Edward FurlongBrandon Nichols
Kelly LynchMorgan Elliot
Randy TravisKyle Sherman
Richard TysonSheriff Brett Henchle
Ellen GeerMrs. Macon
Priscilla BarnesDee Henchle

Images