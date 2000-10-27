2000

The Vivero Letter

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2000

Studio

Vivero Filmes Inc.

A man in Central America finds his brother's murdered body. It turns out that his brother has been murdered because he knows the whereabouts of a lost city in the jungle. The man teams up with a search expedition and goes off to hunt for these ancient ruins. Unfortunately, almost every member of the group has plans to double-cross the others. All is resolved in bloody fashion in the middle of the jungle wilderness.

Cast

Robert PatrickJames Wheeler
Chiara CaselliCaterina Carrara
Fred WardAndrew Fallon
John VereaRaoul Gato

View Full Cast >

Images