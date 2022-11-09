The Voyeur

At a college in Rome, a professor, nicknamed "Dodo" is in a deep depression. His stunningly beautiful wife has just left him for another man. Dodo wants her back very badly and has erotic daydreams about her. A beautiful young student in his class asks him for a ride home and seduces the lucky man, but still he wonders about his wife and her lover.
|Katarina Vasilissa
|Silvia
|Francesco Casale
|Dodò
|Cristina Garavaglia
|Fausta
|Raffaella Offidani
|Pascasie
|Antonio Salines
|Doctor
|Franco Branciaroli
|Alberto
