Not Available

The Voyeur

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rodeo Drive

At a college in Rome, a professor, nicknamed "Dodo" is in a deep depression. His stunningly beautiful wife has just left him for another man. Dodo wants her back very badly and has erotic daydreams about her. A beautiful young student in his class asks him for a ride home and seduces the lucky man, but still he wonders about his wife and her lover.

Cast

Katarina VasilissaSilvia
Francesco CasaleDodò
Cristina GaravagliaFausta
Raffaella OffidaniPascasie
Antonio SalinesDoctor
Franco BranciaroliAlberto

View Full Cast >

Images