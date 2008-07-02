2008

The Wackness

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 2nd, 2008

Studio

SBK Pictures

Set in New York City in the sweltering summer, The Wackness tells the story of a troubled teenage drug dealer, who trades pot for therapy sessions with a drug-addled psychiatrist. Things get more complicated when he falls for one of his classmates, who just happens to be the doctors daughter. This is a coming-of-age story about sex, drugs, music and what it takes to be a man.

Cast

Ben KingsleyDr. Squires
Famke JanssenKristin Squires
Josh PeckLuke Shapiro
Olivia ThirlbyStephanie
Mary-Kate OlsenUnion
Jane AdamsEleanor

