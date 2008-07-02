Set in New York City in the sweltering summer, The Wackness tells the story of a troubled teenage drug dealer, who trades pot for therapy sessions with a drug-addled psychiatrist. Things get more complicated when he falls for one of his classmates, who just happens to be the doctors daughter. This is a coming-of-age story about sex, drugs, music and what it takes to be a man.
|Ben Kingsley
|Dr. Squires
|Famke Janssen
|Kristin Squires
|Josh Peck
|Luke Shapiro
|Olivia Thirlby
|Stephanie
|Mary-Kate Olsen
|Union
|Jane Adams
|Eleanor
View Full Cast >
4 More Images