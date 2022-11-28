The Walls of Jericho

Not Available

After County Attorney Dave Connors helps Julian Norman with her shiftless father, Jefferson Norman, she leaves Jericho, Kansas to college to study for a law degree.A few years later, Algeria Wedge, the new bride of Dave's best friend, Tucker Wedge, makes overtures and plays for Dave, much to the displeasure of Dave's hard-drinking wife Belle. Angered by Dave's rebuffs, Algeria induces the state political boss to back Tucker for a Congress race against Dave. Meanwhile, Julia has returned to Jericho, with her law degree, and she and Dave fall in love.