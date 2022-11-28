Not Available

The Walls of Jericho

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

After County Attorney Dave Connors helps Julian Norman with her shiftless father, Jefferson Norman, she leaves Jericho, Kansas to college to study for a law degree.A few years later, Algeria Wedge, the new bride of Dave's best friend, Tucker Wedge, makes overtures and plays for Dave, much to the displeasure of Dave's hard-drinking wife Belle. Angered by Dave's rebuffs, Algeria induces the state political boss to back Tucker for a Congress race against Dave. Meanwhile, Julia has returned to Jericho, with her law degree, and she and Dave fall in love.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images