The Walls Talk

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A tragic and epic love that transcends time and generations unites Maria and Javier forever. During important periods in Mexico (The War of Independence, the Revolution and current times) these souls play out their destiny facing political squabbles, social pressures, family hatred and historical battles, seeking to make a relationship flower which seems fated to die.

Cast

Kuno BeckerJavier
Mario ZaragozaGutiérrez
Paulina GaitánLupe
Gerardo TaracenaEl Ojaiz
Héctor BonillaVértiz
Aurora ClavelDoña Luz

