The Walls Talk

A tragic and epic love that transcends time and generations unites Maria and Javier forever. During important periods in Mexico (The War of Independence, the Revolution and current times) these souls play out their destiny facing political squabbles, social pressures, family hatred and historical battles, seeking to make a relationship flower which seems fated to die.
|Kuno Becker
|Javier
|Mario Zaragoza
|Gutiérrez
|Paulina Gaitán
|Lupe
|Gerardo Taracena
|El Ojaiz
|Héctor Bonilla
|Vértiz
|Aurora Clavel
|Doña Luz
