1996

The War at Home

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1996

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Jeremy Collier is a Vietnam veteran who has returned home and is struggling to cope with the war experiences that haunt him. He is also at odds with his family, who cannot begin to understand what he has been through. Jeremy's battles with his family finally spiral out of control on Thanksgiving Day, when a bitter secret is revealed

Cast

Kathy BatesMaurine Collier
Martin SheenBob Collier
Kimberly Williams-PaisleyKaren Collier
Carla GuginoMelissa
Emilio EstevezJeremy Collier

