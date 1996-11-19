The War at Home

Jeremy Collier is a Vietnam veteran who has returned home and is struggling to cope with the war experiences that haunt him. He is also at odds with his family, who cannot begin to understand what he has been through. Jeremy's battles with his family finally spiral out of control on Thanksgiving Day, when a bitter secret is revealed
|Kathy Bates
|Maurine Collier
|Martin Sheen
|Bob Collier
|Kimberly Williams-Paisley
|Karen Collier
|Carla Gugino
|Melissa
|Emilio Estevez
|Jeremy Collier
View Full Cast >