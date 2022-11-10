1989

The War of the Roses

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1989

Studio

Jersey Films

The Roses, Barbara and Oliver, live happily as a married couple. Then she starts to wonder what life would be like without Oliver, and likes what she sees. Both want to stay in the house, and so they begin a campaign to force each other to leave. In the middle of the fighting is D'Amato, the divorce lawyer. He gets to see how far both will go to get rid of the other, and boy do they go far.

Cast

Kathleen TurnerBarbara Rose
Michael DouglasOliver Rose
Danny DeVitoGavin D'Amato
Marianne SägebrechtSusan
Dan CastellanetaMan in Chair
Sean AstinJosh at 17

