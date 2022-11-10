The War of the Worlds

H.G. Well's classic novel is brought to life is this tale of alien invasion. The residents of a small town are excited when a flaming meteor lands in the hills. Their joy is tempered some what when they discover it has passengers who are not very friendly. The movie itself is understood better when you consider it was made at the height of the Cold War - just replace Martian with Russian.
|Ann Robinson
|Sylvia Van Buren
|Les Tremayne
|General Mann
|Lewis Martin
|Pastor Dr. Matthew Collins
|Robert Cornthwaite
|Dr. Pryor
|Sandro Giglio
|Dr. Bilderbeck
|Ann Codee
|Dr. Duprey
