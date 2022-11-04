The Warrior and the Slave Girl

Marcus Numidius (Ettore Manni), a Roman tribune sent to Armenia to put down a gladiators' revolt, captures the rebels' popular leader, Aselepius (Georges Marchal). Princess Amira (Gianna Maria Canale), with ambitions of being Queen and jealous of Asclepius' popularity, plans his death in the arena by substituting a lion for his human opponent
|Gianna Maria Canale
|Amira
|Mara Cruz
|Zahar
|Georges Marchal
|Asclepio
|Rafael Luis Calvo
|Lucano
|Jesús Tordesillas
|Gouverneur Crisipius
|Rafael Durán
|Bourkalla
View Full Cast >