1959

The Warrior and the Slave Girl

  • History
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1959

Studio

Alexandra Produzioni Cinematografiche

Marcus Numidius (Ettore Manni), a Roman tribune sent to Armenia to put down a gladiators' revolt, captures the rebels' popular leader, Aselepius (Georges Marchal). Princess Amira (Gianna Maria Canale), with ambitions of being Queen and jealous of Asclepius' popularity, plans his death in the arena by substituting a lion for his human opponent

Cast

Gianna Maria CanaleAmira
Mara CruzZahar
Georges MarchalAsclepio
Rafael Luis CalvoLucano
Jesús TordesillasGouverneur Crisipius
Rafael DuránBourkalla

View Full Cast >

Images