Prominent gang leader Cyrus calls a meeting of New York's gangs to set aside their turf wars and take over the city. At the meeting, a rival leader kills Cyrus, but a Coney Island gang called the Warriors is wrongly blamed for Cyrus' death. Before you know it, the cops and every gangbanger in town is hot on the Warriors' trail.
|James Remar
|Ajax
|Michael Beck
|Swan
|David Patrick Kelly
|Luther
|Dorsey Wright
|Cleon
|David Harris
|Cochise
|Deborah Van Valkenburgh
|Mercy
View Full Cast >
8 More Images