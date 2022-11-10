1979

The Warriors

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 8th, 1979

Studio

Paramount

Prominent gang leader Cyrus calls a meeting of New York's gangs to set aside their turf wars and take over the city. At the meeting, a rival leader kills Cyrus, but a Coney Island gang called the Warriors is wrongly blamed for Cyrus' death. Before you know it, the cops and every gangbanger in town is hot on the Warriors' trail.

Cast

James RemarAjax
Michael BeckSwan
David Patrick KellyLuther
Dorsey WrightCleon
David HarrisCochise
Deborah Van ValkenburghMercy

