1980

The Watcher in the Woods

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1980

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

No sooner does an all-American family takes possession of a baronial English manor when all manner of peculiar things occurring, including signs that point to the disappearance of a young girl during a solar eclipse decades before. Bette Davis headlines and Lynn-Holly Johnson co-stars in this suspenseful take on haunted houses.

Cast

Bette DavisMrs. Aylwood
Lynn-Holly JohnsonJan Curtis
Kyle RichardsEllie Curtis
Carroll BakerHelen Curtis
David McCallumPaul Curtis
Benedict TaylorMike Fleming

View Full Cast >

Images