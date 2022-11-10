The Watcher in the Woods

No sooner does an all-American family takes possession of a baronial English manor when all manner of peculiar things occurring, including signs that point to the disappearance of a young girl during a solar eclipse decades before. Bette Davis headlines and Lynn-Holly Johnson co-stars in this suspenseful take on haunted houses.
|Bette Davis
|Mrs. Aylwood
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|Jan Curtis
|Kyle Richards
|Ellie Curtis
|Carroll Baker
|Helen Curtis
|David McCallum
|Paul Curtis
|Benedict Taylor
|Mike Fleming
