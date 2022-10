Not Available

The watch tower is an unattractively battered piece of lighthouse-looking architecture standing on a Yaksa-dong hilltop in Chuncheon. No one knows when, who and why it was built, but the tower which was rumored to have been raised as a fire watch during the Japanese Imperialist times, was used as a surveillance point for the Chuncheon Penitentiary and now a broadcasting tower where sirens are played during Civil Defense Drills.