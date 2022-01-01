1992

The Water Engine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 1992

Studio

Not Available

In the 1930s, Charles Lang invents an engine that runs using water for fuel. But when he tries to get it patented, he is first offered a ridiculously low amount. When he refuses, he is suddenly several people are pressuring him to sell. The big oil companies don't want the competition. Now he has to try and keep them from getting his idea, and somehow get it published.

Cast

Patti LuPoneRita Lang
Charles DurningTour Guide
John MahoneyMason Gross
Joanna MilesMrs. Varek
William H. MacyCharles Lang

