The Water Margin

  • Action
  • Drama

Shaw Brothers

The corruption in the Sung Dynasty of 11th century China is so rampant that it inspires a band of Oriental Robin Hoods - the Honorable 108. Mountain bandits who nevertheless live by a scrupulous code of conduct, the Honorable 108 pledge to end the repression of the brutal overlords.

Cast

David ChiangThe Prodigy, Yen Ching/Yen XiaoYi
Chen Kuan-TaiTattooed Dragon, Shi Jin
Tetsurō TambaJade Unicorn, Lu Chun I
Toshio KurosawaGolden Spear, Shi Wengong
Chin FengClever Star Wu Yung
Lily Ho Li-LiTigress, Lady Hu San Niang

