The Way Home

The story begins on a fine summers morning, when San-woo and his mother board a bus to the country. It is soon clear that the unsophisticated rural passengers annoy the seven-year-old urban boy. His mother is taking him to live with his 78-year-old mute, but not deaf, grandmother while she looks for a new job after a business venture failed in Seoul.
|Yoo Seung-ho
|Sang-woo
|Dong Hyo-hee
|Sang-woo's Mother
|Kyung-hyun Min
|Cheol-e
|Eun-kyung Yim
|Hae Yeon
|Kim Eul-boon
|Grandmother
