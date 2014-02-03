The Wedding Pact

Two best friends in college Mitch and Elizabeth make a pact that if in ten years after graduation they are both not married they will marry each other. Ten years later Mitch (still single) finds out Elizabeth never got married so he decides to travel across the country, find her and follow through on their pact. What he soon realizes is it wont be a simple as he thought.
|Haylie Duff
|Elizabeth Carter
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Mitch Becker
|Chris Soldevilla
|Mitch Becker
|Leslie Easterbrook
|Donna
|Angie Everhart
|Laura
|Alison Becker
|Date #3
