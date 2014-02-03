2014

The Wedding Pact

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 3rd, 2014

Studio

Freefall Films

Two best friends in college Mitch and Elizabeth make a pact that if in ten years after graduation they are both not married they will marry each other. Ten years later Mitch (still single) finds out Elizabeth never got married so he decides to travel across the country, find her and follow through on their pact. What he soon realizes is it wont be a simple as he thought.

Cast

Haylie DuffElizabeth Carter
Gabrielle ScollayMitch Becker
Chris SoldevillaMitch Becker
Leslie EasterbrookDonna
Angie EverhartLaura
Alison BeckerDate #3

